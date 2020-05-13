MANILA, Philippines – Marcelito Pomoy, the Filipino singer who was 3rd runner-up on America's Got Talent: The Champions, warmed fans' hearts after gifting Nanay Aurora from Quezon province a brand-new home.

In a YouTube vlog posted on May 4, Pomoy traveled to Nanay's home with a construction team in tow. According to Pomoy, she lived in a very "small house" with "no family with her."

He first learned about Nanay's story through a viral Facebook post about the delapidated state of her home.

The 11-minute clip showed Pomoy and his team demolishing the structure and building a new one from scratch – from framing, excavating, painting, and furnishing – in less than 5 days.

When Nanay arrived back home to see it completely renovated and stocked with new household items and goods, she was immediately moved to tears.

After Pomoy toured her around her new home (with Nanay happy dancing in the background), he had a short talk with Nanay and Aiza Hernandez, the neighbor who posted Nanay's viral story on Facebook as a call for help.

After a few before-and-after photos, Pomoy personally thanked all the generous donors who helped sponsor Nanay Aurora's renovated home. He also mentioned that extra relief goods were given out to her neighbors.

In a May 12 Facebook post, Pomoy shared that he is "not finished" with Nanay Aurora's home – ceiling renovations and concrete flooring have yet to be added to make her home "more comfortable."

As of Wednesday, May 13, the video has over 1.5 million views. – Rappler.com