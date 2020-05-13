MANILA, Philippines – Jodie Tarasek and Paulo Avelino normally keep things low-key, but on the actor's birthday she shared a rare glimpse of their relationship as she posted a message for him on Instagram.

Sharing a series of photos on May 13, the model called Paulo her "best friend for life," and her "voice of reason."

"You have the biggest heart, you are passionate and you are so much more than what the world knows. No amount of words can explain how thankful I am that you forced me to be your girlfriend," she wrote.

"I know you can, will, and continue to achieve great things because you are YOU."

Paulo turned 32 on May 13. He and Jodie made their first public appearance together in 2017, when they attended the Star Magic Ball. – Rappler.com