MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines said Friday, May 15, that the government plans to build an online streaming service similar to popular site Netflix.

At the Laging Handa briefing, FDCP Chairperson Liza Diño said that the current cash aid extended to freelancers in the film and audiovisual industry was not enough.

"We also plan to shift to digital platforms. 'Yung gumagawa ng pelikula na wala talagang platform, magshishift tayo sa mga streaming platforms na parang Netflix, pero gobyerno ang gagawa. It's called Cine Lokal online," Diño said.

(We also plan to shift to digital platforms. Those who produce films but do not have the platform to release it, we will shift to streaming platforms like Netflix, but the government will be the one to build. It's called Cine Lokal online.)

Cine Lokal was launched in April 2017 to provide independent filmmakers a commercial venue for their films. FDCP previously partnered with SM Cinema.

Friday was the last day of providing P8,000 worth of assistance to freelance entertainment workers, Diño said. She added that freelancers whom they extended cash aid constituted a small percentage in the audio-visual industry.

"Kung bibigyan kami ng extra funds, gusto pa namin ituloy. Napakaliit na porsyento lang ito sa napakaraming film workers natin (If we will be given extra funds, we would like to continue with this program. This is just a small percentage of a lot of film workers)."

Asked about other cultural workers, the film development chair said that the agency had been meeting with stakeholders about possible aid they needed.

"Of course, ayaw nilang lahat magsara. Cultural workers ito. Kultura is so intangible, hindi mo sila pwedeng sabihan na maghanap na lang ng ibang trabaho. (Of course, we don't want them to close shops. They are cultural workers. Culture is so intangible, you can't just tell them to look for other jobs.)" Diño said.

She added: "Naniniwala ako na bibigyan ng prayoridad ng ating gobyerno ang kultura at cultural workers natin." (I believe that the government will give priority to our culture and our cultural workers.)

Currently, Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu City are placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31, unless extended.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease's guidelines, entertainment industries and cultural centers are still not allowed to operate under the more relaxed general community quarantine. – Rappler.com

Photo by N.Sritawat/Shutterstock