MANILA, Philippines – Writer Neil Gaiman and musician Amanda Palmer have clarified that they are not getting divorced, despite going through "rocky times" that had the couple parting ways in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 4, Amanda posted on her Patreon, saying that Neil had gone to the United Kingdom, leaving her and their 4-year-old son Ash in New Zealand, where they had been in riding out the lockdown.

In the post, Amanda didn’t say whether their separation was temporary or permanent, but said that she was “heartbroken,” and “profoundly struggling.”

In a later tweet, Neil said that they are “going through rocky times right now,” while asking for privacy. In a blog on May 14, he said that he was in lockdown alone in Scotland.

He said that he and Amanda had found themselves “in a rough place” immediately before he left, and had agreed to give each other some space “which had been in very short supply in lockdown in New Zealand.”

Neil said that once travel becomes easier, he, Amanda, and Ash plan to reunite in their home in Woodstock, New York.

“Amanda and I are still very much together, even with half a world between us,” he said.

In a joint statement, the couple further clarified that they are “not getting divorced. It’s not that exciting.”

“We love each other very deeply. As sometimes happens during the course of a long marriage, we have hurt each other. We have lived our lives individually, and then as a couple, very publicly (and right now, too publicly),” they said.

“We have been trying to figure out how best to love each other for twelve years. It is fair to say that this relationship has been the hardest, but also the most rewarding, collaboration of our lives,” the couple added.

Neil and Amanda married in 2011. – Rappler.com