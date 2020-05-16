MANILA, Philippines – In preparation for the launch of her Madame Tussauds wax figure this year, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recreated 3 of her famous makeup looks during the competition held in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2018.

Catriona said in her social media accounts on Friday, May 15, that the wax figure will be touring Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong.

"Who remembers these looks from my @missuniverse journey? I've recreated 3 of my favourite glam moments for Madame Tussauds! Three looks for 3 countries that my 'twin'(aka my wax figure) will be touring: Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong."

The 3 looks she recreated are the "Arrival look" where she wore a Thai-inspired ensemble; the "Ibong Adarna," which was the preliminary look; and the "Conquering the Universe"with her famous lava-inspired gown and earcuff.

In January, Madame Tussauds confirmed that the Filipino-Australian beauty queen is the latest celebrity that will have her own wax figuri. The wax figure will wear a replica of the Mayon Volcano-inspired gown created by Mak Tumang.

In 2019, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure was unveiled in Manila before being flown to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao is set to have his own wax figure, also in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. – Rappler.com