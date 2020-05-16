MANILA, Philippines – Hannah Pangilinan recently hosted a virtual meet and greet with selected members of her group called the OHannahs, to check on how they have been during the enhanced community quarantine brought by the novel coronavirus.

In the video posted on her YouTube account May 15, Hannah,who is currently in Australia showed clips of some of the things that happened during the meet and greet. Aside from greeting a follower happy birthday and her brother Donny's appearance, she also shared that with help of donors and sponsors, she and members of her team were able to send 100 food meals to the Philippine General Hospital courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House.

A Potato Corner food truck was also sent to the Philippine Children's Medical Center to feed some of its medical staff.

Hannah also shared that she asked the members during the meet and greet to nominate a someone close to their hearts who is in the frontlines battling the virus. Those nominated will receive food packs courtesy of Century Tuna Food.

And if that was not enough, Hannah also gave back to her followers. She said that all of those who participated in the meet and greet were getting giveaways. The giveaways were sent to the participants courtesy of Angkas.

Hannah ended the video with a prayer with the followers and a big thank you to those participated in the meet and greet.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody that participated in our causes," she said.

Aside from being a content creator, Hannah, 20, is also a singer and dancer. – Rappler.com