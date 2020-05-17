MANILA, Philippines – YouTube content creator Emman Nimedez revealed on Sunday, May 17 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In his latest vlog, Emman told subscribers that he had acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the body's bone marrow and blood cells. He was diagnosed recently, after a prolonged fever.

The YouTuber began his blog with a rundown of his life on the platform so far – from uploading whatever videos he could think of as a young boy, to writing shorts, and finalyl, when he decided to tell his own story via vlogs.

"Ito yung pinakamatinding laban na haharapin ko (This might just be the hardest fight I'll have to face)," said Emman, as he promised subscribers that he was preparing the best he could and that he'd be bringing his viewers along the battle – just as they'd been there with him in happier times.

“Hayaan niyo lang akong isama kayo dito sa laban na ito. Para maipakita na rin sa inyo na lahat ng ibabato sa ating hamon, lahat ng ibabato sa ating pagsubok, kakayanin, basta diretso lang ang tingin natin sa buhay at tsaka positibo tayo,” he said.

(Allow me to bring you with me in this fight. I also want to show you that we can overcome whatever life throws at us as long as we look forward and stay positive.)

Fellow YouTubers have sent him messages of support, with some calling the diagnosis “shocking.”

Lalaban tayo! Isang mahigpit na yakap @EmmanNimedez Cancer lang yan si EMMAN NIMEDEZ ka!!! https://t.co/he1b0Hzco0 — Karl Zarate (@KarlZarate) May 17, 2020

Tools!! Get well soon!! Pag pray ka namin dito. Kaya mo yan, ikaw pa ba! — Tukomi (@TukomiOfficial) May 17, 2020

Emman, mahigpit na yakap para sayo. Laban lang! We'll pray for you!!! — Rozy (@rozelannb) May 17, 2020

Get well soon, bro. — Medyo Maldito (@Medyomaldito) May 17, 2020

Mas malakas ka dyan, kuya Emman! nandito lang kame para sa’yo — mika salamanca (@mikslmnc) May 17, 2020

Pagaling ka, man! Tiwala lang at lakas ng loob! Dito lang kami. — Jai Asuncion (@jaiyieee) May 17, 2020

The comments section were also flooded with an outpour of support from fans – including new ones.

Emman first videos to Youtube in 2011 but only became popular in 2017 after his videos parodying K-dramas went viral online.

To date, he has 1.23 million YouTube subscribers – a feat he also commemorated during the vlog, as he unboxed the coveted Gold Play Button. – Rappler.com

