MANILA, Philippines – Lionel Richie performed one of his most popular songs, "We Are the World," on Monday, May 18 (Sunday, May 17 in the US), together with the 2020 contestants of American Idol, past winners, and judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

American Idol alumni Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Ruben Studdard, and Fantasia joined the performance.

On Twitter, Lionel wrote: "This year #WeAreTheWorld turns 35 and is still going strong. Together, we can help build a hunger-free world. Head to http://usaforafrica.org for more info and to help fight hunger in Africa & the U.S."

The song, written by Lionel and Michael Jackson, was first recorded in 1985. It brought together some of the world's biggest artists including Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, and Cyndi Lauper to raise funds for the United Support Of Artists For Africa.

In 2010, a new version was recorded featuring Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Pink, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, among others, to raise funds for Haiti after an earthquake badly damaged the country and killed thousands of people. – Rappler.com