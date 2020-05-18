MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, May 17, YouTuber Emman Nimedez announced he was battling cancer, with many of his friends from the online community expressing their support as he undergoes treatment.

Fllow YouTube content creator and former Pinoy Big Brother contestant Wil Dasovich, who in 2017 shared his own cancer battle story, tweeted his support for Emman. "We got this," he said.

But who is Emman Nimedez and just how did he get YouTube stardom? Here's a few things to know about Emman:

1. He's been filming videos since 2011. Emman began his latest vlog with a lookback on his YouTube career so far. "Nung una s'yempre mga video lang walang kwenta. Basta kung ano lang maisip ko dati at mapanood ko, susubukan namin gayahin," he said.

(I started off with videos that didn't really mean anything. Whatever I'd think of or watch, I'd try to do.)

One of the first videos he posted is entitled "First Fight Scene" and has over 17,000 views.

2. He then expanded to creating short films. From quick clips and "nonesense" videos, Emman went on to craft short films for YouTube. Some of his most popular popular short films include Baso, Abangers, What If? and Status: AFK.

3. A Goblin moment. In 2017, Emman was dubbed the "pambasang oppa" after he posted a series that parodied Korean dramas. The videos were inspired by the show Goblin, starring Gong Yoo.

Aside from Goblin, other videos also parodied Love in the Moonlight.

4. Dad's boy. In a 2017 interview with ABS-CBN, Emman said that his parents separated when he was 4 years old. It was his dad Louie who raised him.

5. Emman now has more than 1 million subcribers on YouTube. In April, Emman's channel recorded over 1 million subscribers. As of May 18, he has reached 1.5 million YouTube subcribers.

On May 17, Emman showed off his Gold Play Button from YouTube. – Rappler.com