MANILA, Philippines – In a totally 2020 move, actress Kim Chiu recorded her own "version" of a remix to the infamous flub (some would say word vomit) that's made her the target of hate online.

The new song – based off the viral beat created by music arranger DJ Squammy – was part of a video Kim posted on her official YouTube page on May 18. The song "debut" included a music video, which included clips of Kim at home (because...bawal lumabas), at outreach programs, and of TikTok users dancing to the DJ Squammy beat.

In her vlog, Kim admitted that she stayed off social media and the internet following harsh criticism over a rather incoherent statement made during a "Laban Kapamilya" stream on social media. The stream, which featured some of her home network ABS-CBN's biggest talents, was a means for network artists personnel to express their thoughts after they were forced to go off-air following a government order.

During the live broadcast, which was hosted on Kim's Facebook page, the actress answered – or at least tried to answer – allegations that they were merely making themselves look like victims. ABS-CBN was ordered to shut down after its legislative franchise lapsed – primarily because Congress failed to act on several pending bills that would have renewed it. (READ: House recalls 2nd reading approval of ABS-CBN temporary franchise bill)

Kim's off-the-cuff, and later viral, statement went: "Sa classroom may batas, bawal lumabas, oh bawal lumabas. Pero ‘pag sinabi, ‘pag nag-comply ka na bawal na lumabas pero may ginawa ka sa pinagbabawal nila, inayos mo ‘yong law ng classroom niyo at sinumbit mo ulit ay pwede na pala ikaw lumabas,” she said.

(In a classroom, there are rules like... okay, you can't go out. So you comply because you can't go out but then do something you're not allowed to. You fix the classroom's laws and submit it again and...well, now you can go out.)

The actress herself admitted that while she also found the statement funny, she didn't expect the amount of bashing and hate that would come her way.

Her vlog also featured songwriter Alvin Crisanto, who wrote an "open letter" to Kim on Facebook that encouraged her to face the criticism and offered steps for her to move forward. The letter went viral – so much so that Kim's ABS-CBN bosses and management forwarded the letter to her several times.

Kim thanked both Alvin and DJ Squammy for their posts and work, both of which, she said, helped her pull herself out of the slump she was in.

And in case you're wondering, the song's legit – Star Music reached out to both SJ Squammy and Alvin to make the song official.

Kim is among the network's biggest stars. She first found fame as the winner of the first ever Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition. She's since starred in several hit TV series and movies. – Rappler.com