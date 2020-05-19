MANILA, Philippines – Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée, actress Rooney Mara, are expecting their first child together, according to US media reports.

According to Page Six, a source exclusively confirmed to them that The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Mara, 35, may be "as far as 6 months along in her pregnancy" with Phoenix, 45.

The private couple are currently quarantined in their home together in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

Phoenix and Mara first met in 2012 on the set of film Her, but began dating in 2016 after filming Mary Magdalene, where Mara starred, and Phoenix played Jesus. They announced their engagement in July 2019.


