MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Rosales reminded followers not to give up on their dreams, even as persons are grappling with doubt and fear made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 18, Jericho, 40, said it's okay to question one's goals given these challenging times.

"Think a lot of us have stopped dreaming and reaching our goals because of the negative factors around us – poverty, lack of support and the additional uncertainty we get from this pandemic. Or at least we deeply questioned them. Our tomorrows are filled with questions and cares. It is natural for us to think that way. We all are going through this and it is very hard."

"Dreams are dreams because they seem far from reality. It can be easy to forget about them. But with a heart full of hope and a mind filled with positivity, nothing is impossible," the actor wrote.

Jericho talked about how in his early years, he had to transfer to 6 different public elementary schools and skipped on college because his family could not afford it. He also remembered the jobs he took on to earn money – collecting wire and newspapers at a dumpsite, selling ice buko, selling fish, and working as a pizza delivery boy, among others.

"Clearly, I did not have the ideal life situation. But I had a dream – to get myself and my family out of poverty and have our own house. That was my first major dream. I had faith in God and I also had time. So I prayed and prayed and never stopped learning new things. I kept moving. I kept my dream in front of me."

He said he worked on improving himself by self-studying and surrounding himself with mentors, teachers, and people who could help him shape his knowledge. He said that he learned how to speak and write in English by watching movies and TV series.

"Forcing myself to read and talking to people gave me wonderful ideas and opened my eyes to new possibilities with a clearer vision for my life," he said.

"What we have in our hands is NOW. It holds a lot of power if you know how to use it. It can change your tomorrows. Shaping it starts the moment you tell yourself 'this is my tomorrow'. We also have each other."

He reminded followers that dreams and wishes will remain just that if people do not act on it.

"So keep dreaming, keep hoping and keep moving. You are made to be something and a someone for another. I wish all of us a bright future and i’ll do my part to make that happen.

"Di mo kailangan ng tsinelas sa dagat ng pangarap. Naks." (You don't need slippers to wade in a sea of dreams.)– Rappler.com