MANILA, Philippines – Several Hollywood A-listers are coming together to take part in a live group narration of Roald Dahl’s 1961 classic novel James and the Giant Peach to raise funds for coronavirus charities.

Thor Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and the Roald Dahl Story Company have teamed up for the initiative. James and The Giant Peach will be divided into 10 installments, with each video chapter uploaded to Roald Dahl's YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Joining Waititi are celebrities like Liam and Chris Hemsworth, who play Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker in the first installment. In the second, Meryl Streep and Benedict Cumberbatch take their places.

Other actors and actresses who will be lending their voices include Lupita Nyong’o, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Ryan Reynolds, Tessa Thompson, Cara Delevingne, Eddie Redmayne, and many more.

The initiative will be raising money for Partners In Health (PIH), a global non-profit organization that brings health care to the world's most impoverished areas.

The Roald Dahl Story Company will also be donating more than £1 million to different charities affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which includes the UK's Roald Dahl Marvellous Children’s Charity, an organization that provides specialist nurses to very ill children. – Rappler.com