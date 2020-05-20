MANILA, Philippines – Singer Reese Lansangan's "A Song About Space" has been featured in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s latest online campaign.

On Twitter, Reese shared the video, which features her song in the #LaunchAmerica campaign. She tweeted: "When a song you wrote about space and exploration 7 years ago makes it to @NASA."

"I am over the moon (pun intended) and I don’t think I’ll ever get over it."

On Instagram, Reese talked about how she got featured in the campaign.

"NASA sliding into my DMs, now there’s something I never thought I’d see! They said they loved my super old and embarrassing 'A Song About Space' video from my channel and asked if they could possibly use it for a promo vid. Nothing was set in stone so after I got over the immediate shock of the NASA DM, I just silently hoped for the best. Then I got an email back with the video link, and in my pride I took all the screencaps!

"I always get teased for that old Space video of mine because I still had braces and I lisped (lithped) – but each time I thought about taking it down, I couldn’t bring myself to. I figured it’s part of my history and it’s fun to make fun of yourself every now and then! Little did I know, it would be the video that NASA would notice and end up watching... it just blows my mind!"

The #LaunchAmerica campaign, according to the NASA website, "introduces a new era of spaceflight that returns the ability to launch astronauts to the United States for the first time since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011."

The campaign supports NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley as they prepare to hop into the SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on May 27, US time. – Rappler.com