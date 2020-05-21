MANILA, Philippines – Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in the 2008 Twilight film, and his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in a Las Vegas condominium on May 13, 2020. Boyce was 30 years old.

Their bodies were found by one of Boyce's cousins.

According to a CNN report, the Clark County Office of the Medical Examiner said that as of Wednesday, May 21, a cause and manner of death is currently still being found, which usually takes about "6-8 weeks."

The Las Vegas Police Department clarified that their deaths were "not a criminal incident."

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya, while Adepoju is survived by her 4-year-old son. Boyce and Adepoju had been dating for over a year.

According to a Facebook tribute post by Boyce's mother Lisa Wayne, Boyce had been in the process of starting his own wings business called West Wings.

"My baby boy was the best chef. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after West Coast rappers. He was on to something great and that was his passion," she wrote.

Boyce also appeared in a short film Apocalypse in 2018. – Rappler.com