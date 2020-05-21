MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin may have a "200 million" bounty on her head – but the actress only laughs it off, perhaps as one should in the face of death threats made by trolls on social media.

In an Instagram post on May 20, Angel shared screenshots of a tweet from a certain @AbellanosaNJ – an account that has since been deleted.

The tweeter tagged GMA Network, and offered "200 million" (though he did not specify if he meant pesos) to any supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte and GMA Network who can kill Kim Chiu, Coco Martin, and Angel Locsin.

The 3 actors recently spoke up against the government's move to shut down ABS-CBN, and Angel in particular is known for being a vocal critic of the current administration.

"Makakasama niyo ang NPA para pasabugin ang ABS-CBN compound (the NPA will be with you to blow up the ABS-CBN compound)," the tweet said. "NPA" presumably refers to the New People's Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the philippines.

In another screenshot, Angel posted a graphic with a quote alleging Angel to be an NPA supporter and reasoning out: "kaya hindi dapat paniwalaan sinasabi ng babaeng yan (so you shouldn't believe what that woman is saying)." The quote was attributed to a certain Placido Dignos.

In the caption of her post, a clearly amused Angel tagged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) saying, "Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po..."

Angel might have been referring to the NBI's May 11 arrest of public school teacher Ronnel Mas who said on Twitter that he would give a P50-million reward to anyone who would kill the president.

The teacher was released on May 19 on P72,000 bail, but will be tried for inciting to sedition. – Rappler.com