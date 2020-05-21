This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates

NEW YORK, USA – American actress Lori Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges linked to the United States' sprawling college admissions scandal, US prosecutors said Thursday, May 21.

The terms of the plea agreement will see the star of the 1980s-90s sitcom Full House serve two months in prison, with a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

She and her husband were among 50 people indicted in the elaborate scam to help children of the elite secure spots at top US colleges. – Rappler.com