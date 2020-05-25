MANILA, Philippines – Actress Heart Evangelista, over the weekend, said rumors she was pregnant were false.

"I am not pregnant ... fake news .thank you for all your wishes but I am not ... I’d like to set the record straight . It is a sensitive topic for me. Thank you," said the actress in a tweet on Saturday, May 23.

It's unclear where the rumors started but at least one thing is clear: it's not cool to assume people are pregnant, especially when it involves someone who's had to deal with recent loss.

Heart, who is married to Sorsogon Governor Francis Escudero, was pregnant with twins in 2018 but lost both babies 3 months into her pregnancy. The pair married in 2015. – Rappler.com