MANILA, Philippines – Radio DJ and podcast host Mo Twister announced on Saturday, May 23 that he and his longtime girlfriend Angelicopter are engaged.

On Instagram, the former Magic 89.9 DJ shared a photo of Angelicopter, real name Angelika Schmeing showing off her ring.

"She woke up like this. Early morning GTWM Podcast episode with the rock of our family, the prized jewel of my heart, the beauty with the diamond eyes @angelicopter on GTWM Season 7 Episode 45, out on Spotify now," said Mo, whose real name is Mohan Gumatay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Twister (@djmotwister) on May 22, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

The proposal happened when a girl named "Karla" sought the advice of both Angelika and Mo during a podcast episode of Good Times with Mo posted over the weekend. Unknown to Angelicopter, Karla was actually their producer Anj, who conspired with Mo for the surprise.

As Anj narrated her story, Angelika began to realize that her situation was similiar to her and Mo's.

Anj then said: "You know, I just want him to say one thing. I just wish he'd say this line: 'Angelika, would you take this ring and say yes to being Mohan's wife?'"

After a few seconds of silence, Angelika said: “Of course, babe.”

Mo and Angelika, who are both based in the US, have a daughter together. Angelika has a son from a previous marriage.

Mo has a daughter with his former partner Bunny Paras. – Rappler.com