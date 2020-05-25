MANILA, Philippines – Arnel Pineda and Journey were joined by Randy Jackson on May 23 to perform their hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" as part of the UNICEF Won't Stop fundraiser.

The performance was recorded from their own homes, with Randy, a former American Idol judge and one-time bassist of the group, joining in. Randy played with the group in 1986 for their album Raised on Radio.

The UNICEF Won't Stop campaign also featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Rod Stewart, Cher, and Sting.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical frontliners and the needs of disadvantaged children. – Rappler.com