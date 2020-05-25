MANILA, Philippines – Actress KC Concepcion said she had been scaling back in accepting showbiz projects after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS.

In an interview with Tim Yap on his online show on Saturday, May 23, KC was asked why she has not been seen on television or movies, despite signing with Cornerstone Entertainment back in February.

"I am super, super grateful for work. But number one... I want to be super open about this because it’s something I also want to talk about in the future. I was diagnosed with PCOS," she said.

PCOS, according to the Mayo Clinic, "is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age" which results in "infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels."

The condition is the reason why she gained weight, she said.

"I always wanted to be at my best, I want to be physically fit, and I want to look good, I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that,” she said.

While she was on break, KC said that she was able to work on a lot of things, including her jewelry line Avec Moi. She is also set to revive KC's Closet to pre-loved items for charity.

KC said that she's been getting a lot of guidance with her PCOS thanks to her doctor in the US. “I know a lot of women who have it. It’s quite common in a way but not a lot of people talk about it. That’s something I want to talk about in depth later on in the future na because I don’t think right now is the time. Wala pa ako masyadong information about it,” she said.

(I still don't have much information about it.)

KC said she now ready to accept projects coming her way. “I’m super healthy now. I’m so well. I take supplements, try to be as active as I can be."

Relationship with mom Sharon

In the same interview, Tim asked if KC has been in contact with her mom, Sharon Cuneta, and her family. KC is currently living by herself in her apartment .

KC said they've been checking up on each and that they've been sending each other food.

"That's our way of expressing our love is through gifts. I think my mom and I have the same love language, where we like to give each other gifts. I miss her, I love her so much. I think she is an amazing mom. At the end of the day, lahat ng nangyayari sa amin should stay in the family and just like any family, no one is perfect,” she said.

(At the end of the day, whatever is happening in our family should just stay within the family and just like any family, no is perfect.)

Back in January, Sharon wrote a long post on social media, asking KC to come back to the family. The actress was not present during some of their holiday gatherings and Sharon's birthday celebration on ASAP.

Sharon told the media that the post was a case of a "mother missing her daughter."

The two have since ironed things out, with Sharon promoting KC's YouTube account in March.

KC said that like any other family, their relationship has not been perfect.

“I don’t really like talking about problems in public but people love us and have really welcomed us in their lives. I want to thank everyone that is there to support my relationship with my mom. Every day, you just want everything to be nice and light and happy, " she said.

"If there was time lost before, I think the most important thing is to both embrace each other’s imperfections and forgive and be loving towards each other. That’s the best we can do,” she said. – Rappler.com