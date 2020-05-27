MANILA, Philippines – Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B recently got a taste of Filipino cuisine, and apparently she loves it.

On her Instagram Stories on May 26, Cardi shared a video of her Filipina aunt-in-law preparing food – which included lumpiang shanghai, pancit, and fruit salad.

“I don’t know what the fuck this shit called, but this shit good as hell with some motherfuckin’ barbecue sauce,” Cardi said as she took a lumpia roll and dipped it in sauce.

Later on, she shared another story of her grabbing a lumpia roll and dipping it in vinegar this time, in true Pinoy fashion.

Cardi has been quarantining with her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture. – Rappler.com