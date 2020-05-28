MANILA, Philippines – South Korean celebrity couple Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee have divorced after 3 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences."

The divorce was made official on May 22, according to Yoon-hee's talent agency, King Kong by Starship, via a media statement on Korean news site Soompi.

The agency said that the divorce was done through arbitration proceedings at the Seoul Family Court, and that they are asking for the "understanding" of fans who cheered on their marriage. Yoon-hee will still be "working hard" for future activities.

Dong-gun's agency FNC Entertainment also apologized for "causing concern to many" in a statement.

"Dong-gun will work harder to give a better impression as an actor," FNC Entertainment said.

Dong-gun and Yoon-hee registed for marriage in May 2017 and held a private wedding in September. The two share a young daughter, whom Yoon-hee has received custody of.

The two were former co-stars in the South Korean TV series The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop in 2017.

Dong-gun made his acting debut in 1998 and is most known for his role in 2004 romantic drama Lovers in Paris. Yoon-hee debuted in the sitcom Orange in 2002. – Rappler.com