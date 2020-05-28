MANILA, Philippines – Actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their 8th year as a couple with a “simple” celebration under lockdown.

On May 26, Kathryn’s mother Min posted a video and photos from their celebration on Instagram, saying that while the couple were not able to celebrate in their favorite place, they still made the day special by painting flowers on the wall of Kathryn’s home.

Min also shared photos of the food sent over from the couple’s fans and friends especially for the occasion.

Daniel and Kathryn were first launched as a love team in 2012, and in 2016 confirmed that they were exclusively dating.

The pair recently aired their views on the ABS-CBN shutdown, speaking up against it and defending other artists who have done so. They were consequently attacked by a blogger, leading their fandom to mass report the blogger on social media. – Rappler.com