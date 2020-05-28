MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bea Alonzo announced on Wednesday, May 27 that I am Hope, the organization which she co-founded, has raised P9 million for the frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic. (READ: Bea Alonzo leads fund raiser for hospital bed sheets)

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Bea shared the good news and introduced the members of the group which include Rina Navarro, co-founder of the organization, and actor-comedian Vhong Navarro.

Bea also gave a tour of their office and reported that they were able to help 44 hospitals and 36 communities through donations.

In an Instagram post, the group shared: "@iamhope_org reached a new milestone in our donations today, day 70. We have raised a total of P9,000,000 in cash and in kind. We are GRATEFUL for the generosity of our donors."

"I am HOPE will continue its mission to be one of the organizations to respond in the face of a crisis; not only during this Ppandemic. Our mission is to provide assistance to communities focusing on poverty alleviation through education & feeding."

Aside from helping frontliners, I am Hope recently partnered with the Office of the Vice President to distirbute hygiene kits and relief goods to Cardona, Rizal residents affected by Typhoon Ambo.

– Rappler.com