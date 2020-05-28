MANILA, Philippines – The One Ring may have been destroyed, but the fellowship is coming together again – this time summoned by Josh Gad to be part of his web series, Reunited Apart.

Josh teased the upcoming reunion in a video posted on YouTube on May 27. The video starts out with Josh calling Sean Astin, who played the ever-loyal Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings series.

One by one, other members of the Lord of the Rings cast joined the call: Elijah Wood, who played the ringbearer Frodo Baggins, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd who played hobbits Merry and Pippin, and Orlando Bloom who played the elf Legolas.

Last to join the call was Ian McKellen, who arrived neither late nor early, but precisely when he meant to – true to his character, the wizard Gandalf.

If the announcement video is anything to go by, it's going to be quite the reunion.

The reunion is set to go live on May 31 (June 1, 12 am Philippine time) on Josh Gad's YouTube channel.

Previous shows that have "reunited apart" on Josh's web show include the casts of 80s films Splash, The Goonies and Back to the Future. – Rappler.com