MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo will be sharing her experiences as an actress in the 11th session of the online series Actors' Cue, happening on May 29 at 7 pm.

In a Facebook post, the Extendthelove Cinema Series said that the Hello, Love, Goodbye actress will join Pinoy Big Brother winner Maymay Entrata and Kadenang Ginto actress Dimples Romana to the roles they've played and their life in the entertainment industry.

The online discussion aims to raise funds for entertainment workers who were displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. The forum will be moderated by filmmaker Adolfo Alix Jr.

Kathryn's love team partner and boyfriend Daniel Padilla was a guest in last week's forum.

The Actors' Cue is an online session where actors talk about their work and passion. Celebrities who have appeared include Joshua Garcia, Zanjoe Marudo, Jaclyn Jose, and Piolo Pascual. – Rappler.com