MANILA, Philippines – Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin is Philippine telco Smart's latest endorser. The South Korean actor, in a video release by Smart on Thursday, May 28, said he was "glad to be part" of the telco's roster of endorsers.

Speaking in Korean, he said: "I am going to show you my best in my new campaign with Smart. So please keep an eye on me and Smart."

The company on Wednesday, May 27 teased his commercial, which is set to air on June 1.

The Captain is coming. Watch out for the big RiVeal. pic.twitter.com/jlaAja5CBa — SMART (@LiveSmart) May 27, 2020

Hyun Bin's Smart endorsement comes after local clothing brand teased him as their next endorser. Speaking to People Asia, Ben Chan confirmed he's also been signed as a Bench endorser.

"It’s not that we’re getting Hyun Bin. We’ve gotten him already!” Chan said. – Rappler.com