MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities are selling some big-ticket items to raise funds for the Shop and Share fundraiser started by actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis.

Among the items on sale are Angel's 2015 Dodge Durango and Anne's Chanel Boy Bag, as well as several pairs of shoes from Liza Soberano and Vhong Navarro, designer items from Vice Ganda, and even a 2011 convertible Ferrari California from Frontrow CEO Sam Verzosa.

The items, along with more pre-loved goods from other celebrities, will be up for sale on the Shop and Share website.

Angel and Anne started Shop and Share in 2009 to raise funds for Typhoon Ondoy relief efforts. It was revived earlier in May as a fundraiser for the purchase of coronavirus test kits for underprivileged communities. – Rappler.com