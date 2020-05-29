Angel Locsin's car, Anne Curtis' designer handbag, and other celebrities' items at coronavirus fundraiser
MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities are selling some big-ticket items to raise funds for the Shop and Share fundraiser started by actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis.
Among the items on sale are Angel's 2015 Dodge Durango and Anne's Chanel Boy Bag, as well as several pairs of shoes from Liza Soberano and Vhong Navarro, designer items from Vice Ganda, and even a 2011 convertible Ferrari California from Frontrow CEO Sam Verzosa.
Angel Locsin’s 2015 Dodge Durango for Shop & Share! • • We will officially launch SOON with some exciting pre-loved items from your favorite celebrities! Please visit www.shopandshare.store to sign up for notifications when we go live! • • Shop & Share is dedicated to help our fellow Filipinos who need to be tested during this COVID-19 pandemic. With what we are able to raise, it is our aim to cover the expense for testing kits to the underprivileged who are affected by this global crisis. We pursue this mission humbly, with compassion and kindness in hopes of aiding the government in increasing testing for COVID-19 in our own little way. #ShopAndShare2020 #AngelLocsin
The items, along with more pre-loved goods from other celebrities, will be up for sale on the Shop and Share website.
Angel and Anne started Shop and Share in 2009 to raise funds for Typhoon Ondoy relief efforts. It was revived earlier in May as a fundraiser for the purchase of coronavirus test kits for underprivileged communities. – Rappler.com