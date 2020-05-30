MANILA, Philippines – James Reid and Nadine Lustre are rumored to be back together again, after the two shared photos from what appears to be the same place.

In a now-viral Facebook post, one Ericka Landingin posted photos shared by the former couple.

Nadine's photo, screencapped from her Instagram stories, shows the actress leaning against a red couch. A patch of distinctly-patterned carpet can be seen in the bottom of the snap.

At the same time, James' photo showed the actor in his home, lying on a similarly-colored couch. The couch is set beside a carpet with a similar pattern to the one in Nadine's photo.

The photos have led fans to believe that Nadine was recently at James house, and that they have gotten back together.

The two broke the hearts of their legions of fans when they announced on January 20 that they had decided to part ways, though they said then that they continue to be "really good friends."

Even after the breakup, the two were spotted spending time together with their common friends. Nadine is also signed to Careless, the music label James runs – which could explain why the two are spending time together despite being broken up. Nadine also posted a throwback photo with James on his 27th birthday on May 11.

James and Nadine first came together in 2013 as an on-screen loveteam, an went on to star in the wildly popular series, On the Wings of Love. They started a real-life relationship in 2016, and were going on 4 years together at the time of their breakup. – Rappler.com