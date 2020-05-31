MANILA, Philippines – Cousins Sheryl, Sunshine, Geneva, and Donna Cruz announced on their respective social media accounts that they will be reuniting for special project.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, May 30, Sheryl shared a throwback photo of them together with the caption: "Let's do it! Missing you all @donnacruzylarrazabal @genevacruzofficial @sunshinecruz718."

Geneva thanked Sheryl and said they were going to have fun. Donna and Sunshine also said they are very excited for the collaboration.

It's unclear when the collaboration will be released.

Geneva, Sunshine, and Donna earlier shared a throwback photo, saying they were excited to reunite and collaborate.

"And because you are requesting for her, pagbibigyan nya tayo," Sunshine said.



Donna wrote: "Sobrang namiss ko mga pinsan ko! Excited na din ako. Love you both @genevacruzofficial and @sunshinecruz718!"

(I really miss my cousins, I am so excited. Love you @genevacruzoffciail and @sunshinecruz718)

Geneva wrote: "Thanks cousin @donnacruzylarrazabal for granting our wish, @sunshinecruz718 and I are so excited for this collaboration."

The 4 belong to the Cruz showbiz clan which also counts Tirso Cruz III, Rayver Cruz, and Rodjun Cruz as members. Sheryl and Sunshine's fathers are siblings. Donna's mother and Geneva's father are siblings.

Geneva and Sunshine have been sharing their collaborations on their respective Instagram accounts. They recently performed a duet of "I Know Him So Well" and "Tell Him."

– Rappler.com