MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed they were dating with no less than a Tatler Philippines cover for the magazine's June issue. The cover was released on Monday, June 1.

The two were shot by photographer Nigel Barker, best known for his stint as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

In the interview for the cover, Jeremy recalled how Pia "blew [him] away" when they first met in London.

"There was definitely an immediate spark. We couldn't stop talking. I found him to be such a warm person and I like that he was always smiling," Pia said.

The couple said it took a while before they dated exclusively; Pia had just come out of a relationship and Jeremy wanted to give her space.

"She sets the parameters and I happily accepted. It was a chance to show that I was serious about her and that I want to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me," he said.

The two also said they wanted their relationship to have a good "foundation" before they made it public.

"I've always felt a close connection to the Filipinos because they've always been kind to me," said Jeremy. "So to all detectives out there, thank you! We knew how much we liked each other, but we wanted to spend quality time with each other and build something strong before we made any official announcements."

Pia added: "We wanted to make sure we set a good foundation for our relationship before we came out in the open. I've made a mistake of sharing too much too soon before, and I wanted to make sure I did it right this time."

Jeremy is a travel editor-at-large for Asia's Tatler and CEO of the travel agency Beautiful Destinations. He has also modelled for Filipino clothing brand Bench.

Pia had spoken about her relationship with Jeremy in an interview with Mega Magazine which came out in March – although she didn't name him then. "I can be my full self. I can be my full Pia, 100% empowered Pia, fight mode all the time; I can be the alpha that I am, all the time. I don’t have to filter myself for anyone anymore,” she said of her romantic relationship.

Rumors of a romance between the two had been circulating on social media for months when eagle-eyed fans noticed similarities in their posts from Indonesia early this year. Jeremy had also accidentally showed followers photos of himself and Pia together in an Instagram story. – Rappler.com