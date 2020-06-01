MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, June 1, Tatler Philippines announced the cover of their June issue with businessman and Asia's Tatler travel editor-at-large Jeremy Jauncey and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. In the caption of Tatler Philippines' announcement, it revealed what people suspected all alone: the two are dating.

In the interview, the two gave details of their relationship and how they managed to make it work despite their respective busy careers.

Rumors of a romance between the two had been ongoing since January but neither confirmed it until now.

Here's a look back at how their relationship began:

December 2019: Pia and Marlon Stockinger are no longer together

Pia confirmed that she and racecar driver Marlon Stockinger ended their relationship sometime in September. In a statement, the actress and beauty queen said she wished nothing but the best for him and his family.

January 2020: Pia and Jeremy's Indonesian connection

In January 2020, eagle-eyed fans noticed some similarities between Pia and Jeremy's posts on their trip in Indonesia. It led fans to question whether the two had been spending time together.

February 2020: New York travels

The two remained mum about the dating rumors, but both shared snaps on their social media accounts about being in the same place in New Yor,k such as Dumbo's House in Brooklyn and Van Leeuwen's – an ice cream shop.

A photo of Pia with a fan in Hong Kong in 2019 also circulated online, with Jeremy identified as the person behind her.

March 2020: The hint of a new romance

In an interview with Mega Magazine for its March cover, Pia was asked about the new reported romance. She did not name Jeremy directly, but said she was very happy and could be herself.

“I’m happy, I’m inspired, I feel very empowered. I feel like I can be myself and I don’t have to water myself down," she said.

April 2020: Jeremy's comment on Pia's throwback photo goes viral

Pia shared a throwback photo of her in Brazil for Mega Magazine's March cover shoot. In the comments section, Jeremy simple said "beautiful @piawurtzbach" followed by two face emjois with a heart and kiss.

Jeremy also made a similar comment in one of Pia's photos in February. He also shared in one Instagram story how proud he was of Pia's charity work in providing face masks for the medical frontliners.

Jeremy also tagged Pia in one of photos in Indonesia for Beautiful Destinations.

May 2020: Sweet surprise and clues

In an Instagram story dated May 18, Pia thanked Jeremy for a sweet surprise: a bouquet of flowers.

Jeremy, for his part, gave a clue on their reported relationship. He accidentally showed followers photos of himself and Pia together in an Instagram story.

June 2020: The two admit they are a couple

After many rumors and hints, the two confirmed that they have been dating for the past months. Speaking to Tatler Philippines about their relationship, both Pia and Jeremy said they wanted to to build a "solid foundation" before sharing anything to their followers.

"We wanted to make sure we set a good foundation for our relationship before we came out in the open. I've made a mistake of sharing too much too soon before, and I wanted to make sure I did it right this time," Pia said.

Aside from his work with Asia's Tatler and as CEO of the travel agency Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy is known to Filipinos for his modeling stint for clothing brand Bench. – Alexa Villano/Rappler.com