MANILA, Philippines – Former Glee star Lea Michele is under fire after her Glee co-stars took to Twitter to call the actress out for their alleged racist experiences with her in the past.

Actress Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward in Glee's 6th season in 2015, responded to a tweet Michele posted on Saturday, May 30 that read: "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter."



￼"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!", Ware wrote on Tuesday, June 2.

"AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD...," she added.

Actor Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams on Glee after being discovered on The Glee Project, joined in by quoting Ware's tweet with a GIF saying "Get her, Jade!"



He also replied to Ware's tweet, saying her all caps tweet "felt like claps."

"I’m gonna say this one time... when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it... that’s what friendship is... and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem... and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin," he also wrote on Twitter.

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the show, also posted a string of GIFS on Twitter – sipping "tea," raising her hand, and another that read "let's move on," accompanied by the hashtags #DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops and #BlackLivesMatter.

Actor Dabier Snell, who also made an appearance on Glee in 2014, also reposted Michele's tweet, claiming that she wouldn't let him sit at the table with other cast members because "he didn't belong there."

"Fuck you, Lea," he added.

As of posting, Michele hasn't made any further comments. – Rappler.com