MANILA, Philippines – Cole Sprouse was among a "group of peaceful protesters" who were arrested in Santa Monica at a Black Lives Matter protest against racial inequality.

The Riverdale star spoke of his experience at the protest, saying "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested."

"When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us," he continued.

Even as he spoke of the arrest, Sprouse insisted that the incident was not about him, and placed the focus instead on the Black Lives Matter movement, which has led the protests sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such," Sprouse said.

"This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well," he added.

He ended by saying that he will no longer speak about the matter because he isn't well-versed enough, he isn't the subject of the movement, and he doesn't want to draw attention away from the movement's leaders.

He led his followers to a link on his Instagram stories, leading to a document listing down ways that people can support and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd died on May 25 after being suffocated by police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's kneck for nearly 9 minutes.

Chauvin was later charged with 3rd-degree murder, though the charges have not dampened the crowds of people crying out against the racial injustice experienced by black people in the US.

Many celebrities have joined protests, including Halsey, Jaime Foxx, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, Michael B Jordan, and John Cusack – who said he was hit with a baton by police. – Rappler.com