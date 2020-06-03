MANILA, Philippines – Filipino dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo was criticized online for his misinformed and incoherent statements on coronavirus mass and rapid testing in the country.

In a livestream hosted by hiphop artist Kenjhons Serrano (Mr Mainit) with dancer Evo Manila on Tuesday night, June 2, Kenjhons asked DJ Loonyo his take on mass testing in the Philippines.

Loonyo has quite the following on social media – he has over 1.27 million YouTube subscribers, and over 622,000 Twitter followers. Kenjhons' Facebook page, where the stream was hosted, has over 20,000 followers.

During a segment called "#SwaggadNaUsapan Anu ba talaga nangyayari sa mundo natin???", Serrano told Loonyo that he was returning to his choreography studio the next day which required "mass testing" among staff.

“Oh my God," Loonyo immediately responded, shaking his head. Serrano asked Loonyo what he thought about it.

"I just don’t know. It’s like, gagana ba itong bagay na ito sa ganitong ano? 'Di ba? I don't know ano gagamitin nila sa mass testing, but kung ano ipapainom nila, kung ano ipapagawa nila.... It’s a trial and error, kaya it’s mass testing," Loonyo said.

(I just don't know. It's like, will this thing work with this thing? Right? I don't know what they're going to use in mass testing, what they're going to make me drink, what they're going to make me do.... It's a trial and error, that's why it's mass testing).

Testing for COVID-19 does not require ingestion. Medical professionals insert long cotton swabs inside the cavity between mouth and nose to collect enough cells to be sent out to certified coronavirus testing facilities.

"Mass testing" doesn't mean everyone gets tested and shoudn't be simply a "trial and error" process – it means officials should test persons suspected of having the novel coronavirus, those who were in close contact with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, frontline healthcare workers; and monitor high-risk communities and vulnerable populations.

"Kaya kawawa 'yung mag-i-intake at 'yung mag-a-undergo niyan, because it’s not 100% proven (I take pity on whoever will intake or undergo that, because it's not 100% proven)," he added.

"So in short, 'di dapat i-take 'yun (it should not be ingested)?" Serrano asked.

"It shouldn't be mandatory. It should be encouraged. Depende na sa 'yo kung gusto mo i-test yung sarili mo o gusto mo ipaniwala 'yung ano nila. 'Di ba, for me, why would you test me? I'm a human being. I will react to ano ipapainom mo sa akin. Paano kung mag-rereact ng malala 'yung katawan ko? So I'm dead. 'Di ako naniniwala sa mass testing," Loonyo said.

(It shouldn't be mandatory. It should be encouraged. It's up to you if you want to have yourself tested or want to believe whatever they're saying. For me, why would you test me? I'm a human being. I will react to whatever you make me drink. What if my body reacts negatively? So I'm dead. I don't believe in mass testing).

Coronavirus tests – whether it's the rapid or polymerase chain reaction diagnostic test — may be required by certain institutions or establishments as different parts of the Philippines ease coronavirus restrictions.

Quickly after, Loonyo followed up, saying that he might be misinterpreted – he said he wasn't telling people to refuse mass testing but that it was just his point of view.

"Kayo na bahala (It's up to you). Or should I say rapid or mass testing? Iba-iba lang 'yung pangalan (The names are different) – mass testing, rapid testing, COVID testing — iisa lang 'yun eh (it's one and the same). They just want to prove that it’s gonna work or not," said Loonyo, even if mass testing, rapid testing, and COVID testing are not one and the same. (FAST FACTS: What's the difference between PCR, rapid antibody tests?)

“I’m not gonna take that shit,” Serrano replied.

"Nakakatakot eh. Pano kung uwi mo ngayon biglang reactant pala 'yung tinake mo? So pa'no kung may ininom ka na baso and then your kids drink from the same glass and affected na lahat? We don't know," Loonyo said.

(It's scary. What if you go home tonight and then suddenly you react to what you've taken? What if you drank from one glass and your kids drink from the same one and everyone's affected? We don't know.)

It's at this point where it's unclear what Loonyo is even talking about, given that tests don't require you to take anything – they test for either the presence of anti-bodies or the coronavirus itself. Coronavirus tests also don't infect you with the novel coronavirus itself.

What was that?

Online users didn't hold back from sharing their disbelief over DJ Loonyo's "hot take," calling on someone to educate him on mass testing, and for him to research before speaking on a platform.

"He’s spreading misinformation about it and instilling fears among his followers," @CoachClarkiee tweeted.

Can someone educate DJ Loonyo what mass testing is? He’s spreading misinformation about it and instilling fears among his followers.



Bago ka magsayaw, mag research ka muna, libre google. #MassTestingNowPH pic.twitter.com/JBrbmOWVNZ — Coach Clarke, CPT (@CoachClarkiee) June 2, 2020

Director Kip Oebanda also reminded followers that mass testing "is not a vaccine," and they are just "testing you for the virus." "You can't die with a swab. Don't try to influence people to do stupid things like your anti-vaxx BS," he wrote.

DJ Loonyo... mass testing doesn't mean they are testing drugs on you. It is not a vaccine. WTF

They're testing you for the virus. You can't die with a swab. If you don't know what you are talking about, don't try to influence people to do stupid things like your anti-vaxx BS. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) June 2, 2020

All the hours spent on social media and DJ Loonyo still does not know what mass testing means pic.twitter.com/6VsDNiCxAt — Sarah Luzarraga (@SarahLuzarraga) June 3, 2020

Not at DJ Loonyo stans tweeting “Keep goin DJ Loonyo”



Keep going with what? Spreading misguided, uneducated and incorrect information?



How about you urge him to read, educate himself para di siya magmukhang tanga ulit in the future?



pic.twitter.com/OcJemF8HvN — Yoobeb — WAS HUGGED BY LUA (@Yoobeb) June 2, 2020

As if his wrong understanding of testing wasn't enough, Loonyo also threw in a pinch of anti-vax sentiments. Prior to the discussion on mass testing, Loonyo thumbed down the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the future.

"I'm gonna be real. If the governments around the world do this mandatory vaccine, then we’re so fucked up. Kung baga, kung 'di tayo magpapa-vaccine (It's like, if we don't get the vaccine), they’re going to kill us? It’s not a respect of human rights or the right to make your own decision," he said.

"Bakit ka mag-ma-mass testing if ever sasabihin mo na this vaccine will 100% work? Ibig sabihin 'yung mass testing, kawawa 'yun. Sino kasama doon, good luck sa anong reaksyon gagawin ng vaccine sa katawan mo."

(Why will you undergo mass testing if you say that this vacinne will 100% work? Whoever goes through mass testing, they're unfortunate. Good luck to you what that vaccine will do to your body).

A vaccine undergoes several rounds of testing before it can even be considered for public use – which is why it takes so long for one to be produced. As of Wednesday, June 3, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. On May 24, the Philippine government approved a proposal for two Taiwanese and two Chinese pharmaceuticals to test their potential vaccines for COVID-19 in the Philippines. – Rappler.com