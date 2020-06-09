MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus pandemic stalled graduation rites for the Class of 2020, but like tens of thousands around the country, the kids of Filipino stars and some young stars themselves still marked the occasion – albeit online.

Here is a list of those who graduated this year:

Reigne Maristela Vera Perez

Reigne, daughter of Regine Tolentino and Lander Vera Perez, finished with a college degree from Ateneo de Manila. According to Regine, Reigne has opened her own businesses and is helping the Regine Tolentino Atelier.

Andres and Atasha Muhlach

The twins of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez have graduated from high school. Andres graduated from Brent International, while Atasha studied in British School Manila.

Erika Portunak

Erika, eldest daughter of actress Ina Raymundo and huband Brian Portunak, recently graduated and had a celebration at home.

Angelina Cruz

Angelina, daughter of Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano, is on her way to college.

Jose Hung Atienza III

The son of host Kim Atienza and his wife, educator Fely Atienza, has graduated from high school.

Rafael Jaworski

Rafael or Raf, son of actress and equstrienne Mikee Cojuangco and former basketball player Dodot Jaworski, graduated high school from Brent International School.

Vivoree Esclito

Young actress and former Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7 housemate Vivoree Esclito finished senior high school under a home school program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vivoree on May 30, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

Magui Ford

Karla Estrada's daughter Magui graduated from high school and her family, including brother Daniel Padilla, celebrated with her at home.

Garielle Bernice "Icee" Ejercito

Garielle or Icee, is the daughter of actors Gary Estrada and Bernadette Allyson. She recently graduated from Reedley International School.

– Rappler.com