MANILA, Philippines – After receiving flak online for a wrong and incoherent take on coronavirus testing during a livestream, Filipino dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo addressed critics in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, June 3. (READ: DJ Loonyo gets flak for wrong, incoherent take on coronavirus testing)

DJ Loonyo said that he was saddened because from the two-hour livestream, only 5 minutes caught the public's attention and went viral. In those 5 minutes, he repeatedly said that he doesn't believe in "mass testing" because of what they might make you "ingest," and that it is not "100% proven."

"First off, I apologize for the wrong use of terminology in that particular instance. My point is not particularly about the 'covid mass testing,' I was actually referring to clinical trials. I understand that the use of terminology is critical, so I apologize for any confusion caused,” he wrote. He did not explicitly state what he meant when he said "clinical trials," but could have been referring to the testing process for new vaccines.

He encouraged both his "bashers," supporters, and "those open to critical thinking (yung bukas sa critical thinking)" to watch the whole video, not just "for the views" but so that people can see the whole side of the story.

“Ang napagusapan is really about 'business over integrity,' na these days, mahirap magtiwala sa mga nangyayari sa ating paligid nang basta-basta, para lang sumunod,” he wrote. (What we were really talking about was 'business over integrity,' that these days, it's hard to just believe everything being told to us just so we obey).

Loonyo said he had been doing his own research, pointing out that it's why he is at the "point of being open-minded" and vigilant enough to see the different sides of the picture to form an "informed decision."

“Yes, we are definitely not experts, and we mentioned a lot of disclaimers during the live video, but we were exercising our right to ask questions, and share thoughts with those who agree or disagree," he added.

During the video, DJ Loonyo also shared what seemed to be an anti-vax stance when they discussed the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine in the future.

Loonyo said that he knows that he has been "blessed with a platform" – one that has at least a certain "level of influence." Loonyo has a huge online following, with over 1.27 million YouTube subscribers and over 622,000 Twitter followers. Kenjhons' Facebook page, where the stream was hosted, has over 20,000 followers.

“We do not mean to spread misinformation, but rather encourage you to form an open-mindedness para hindi po kayo mag-panic, para alam niyo bakit kayo dapat mag-mask, bakit dapat stay-at-home, at hindi para sumunod lang nang di naiintidihan ang reasons why or why not," Loonyo wrote.

(We don't mean to spread misinformation, but rather encourage you to form an open-mindedness so that you don't panic, and so you know why you should wear a mask and stay at home. It's so that you don't just follow the rules, without knowing why they're there in the first place).

"Hindi ba’t pwede naman nating gamitin ang panahon na ito to find the answers to all our why’s, how's and why nots?," Loonyo asked. (Can't we use this time to find the answers to all our why's, how's, and why not's?)

"Maaring we will remain in disagreement on certain points, but that doesn't mean we cannot have a decent conversation," he said. – Rappler.com