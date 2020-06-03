MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu denied reports that she was spotted dancing in EDSA to the song "Bawal Lumabas."

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier said they were investigating an alleged video showing Kim dancing in the middle of EDSA. The video was taken by actress Angelica Panganiban, which was shared on her Instagram stories on Monday, June 1.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, June 3, the actress called the report "fake news."

"Sa nagpapakalat ng fake news na sa EDSA ako sumayaw, hello?!!! Okay ka lang? Bakit ako sasayaw sa gitna ng edsa. Takot ko lang. DYOS KO. Please stop spreading FAKE NEWS."

(To those spreading reporters I was dancing in EDSA, are you okay? Why would I even dance in the middle of EDSA? That's scary. My God, please stop spreading fake news.)

According to Kim, the photo was taken at the parking lot of Tipsy Pig restaurant in Quezon City.

"Moms @iamangelicap sa EDSA daw yung PARKING LOT ng Tipsy Pig? Kaya pa ba? Ikaw na nag-deliver ng merchandise, ikaw pa pagbibintangan ng fake news. Hay.... life...... hindi po biro magbenta ng merch, first time kong ginawa to pero okay lang I know this is for a good cause. Let’s spread love not hate. COVID-19 ANG KALABAN NATIN, HINDI ANG KAPWA TAO. Please lang, stop spreading #fakenews," Kim said.

(Moms Angelica Panganiban, they're saying the Tipsy Pig parking lot is EDSA. Can you believe it? You delivered the merchandise and now you're being accused of fake news. Hay life. It's not easy selling merch but I'm doing this for the first time because I know this is for a good cause. Let's spread love, not hate. COVID-19 is the enemy – not our fellow men. So please, stop spreading fake news.)

Kim was referring to Official "Bawal Lumabas" Merch. The merchandise and the song its based on was inspired by Kim's incoherent – and viral – statement comparing ABS-CBN's shutdown to classroom rules during a live chat with other ABS-CBN stars. (READ: 'Love Thy Woman' cast defends Kim Chiu over viral 'classroom' quote)

Proceeds from the merchandise will be used to buy food packages and fund the COVID-19 testing kits fundraiser spearheaded by Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Jun 2, 2020 at 8:08pm PDT

The actress is among ABS-CBN's biggest stars. She first found fame as the winner of the first ever Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition. She has since starred in several hit TV series and movies. – Rappler.com