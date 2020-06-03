MANILA, Philippines – On the day that the House of Representatives approved a bill that human rights advocates and lawyers say could be "weaponzed" to curtail dissent, Filipino celebrities took to social media to push back against it.

On Wednesday, June 3, the House of Representatives passed on 3rd reading House Bill (HB) No. 6875, colloquially known as the anti-terror or anti-terrorism bill. The House bill was adapted from the Senate's version of the measure, which was approved in February. (READ: 'Draconian' anti-terror bill, feared to be used vs gov't critics, hurdles Congress)

The anti-terrorism bill has been certified urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte, which means it no longer needs to go through bicameral conference hearings and can be sent to Malacañang for Duterte's signature.

Human Rights advocates, lawyers, and certain members of the House have slammed the bill, saying it is open to abuse.

Stars also went on social media a day before to share links to a petition calling for its scrapping. On June 2, the bill was still being debated at the House plenary.

Actress Kathryn Bernardo tweeted: "#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW."

Make It With You star Liza Soberano wrote: "Please do not take away our voices our basic human rights!!!!" She also tweeted a link to a petition against the bill.

Nadine Lustre also called for the bill to be junked on her Instagram stories, which director Antoinette Jadaone shared on Twitter.

Enchong Dee on Tuesday, June 2 asked in jest how to best stage a protest while under general enhanced community quarantine.

"Ano yung tamang paraan ng pag-rally ngayong GCQ? Gawin ko na bago ipasa yung anti-terror bill kasi kayang kaya na nila ako ikulong kong trip nila," he said. (What is the best way to rally in time of GCQ? I will do it now before they pass the anti-terrorism bill because they can put me in jail if they feel it.)

Actress Janine Gutierrez also expressed opposition to the bill, sharing a link to a petition against it.

Actress Iza Calzado posted cards to inform followers on what makes the bill dangerous.

"Our basic human right to speak up is at risk. Please read up and learn more about The Anti Terrorism Law. Swipe to know how YOU can make a difference and be heard. "

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray thumbed down the bill and shared links to both a petition against it and resources for followers to brush up on.

Catriona shared a number of websites for people to learn about the bill and what's at stake.

Catriona also tweeted a statement from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, with the hashtag #JunkTerrorBill.

"There is so much happening in the world and in our nation right now, and I know alot of us want to just tune out because it all gets a bit overwhelming. But please, dont allow that to be the reason we revert into silence and turn a blind eye," she said.

"We need to stay engaged because this is where our voices count. So let's help each other by creating spaces that help us keep each other informed and help us understand what's going on.

"I've taken the time to research and digest information and come to my own conclusions and I implore you all to do the same. I'm not here to influence you to think a certain way, but I hope I can influence you to think for yourself."

Actress Gabbi Garcia also tweeted her opposition to the measure.

Frankie Pangilinan, whose father was one of two senators who voted against the measure, also tweeted: "Silencing filipinos was more urgent to them than saving filipinos. remember that. #JunkTerrorBillNow."

Other celebrities who expressed concern against the bill include K Brosa, Agot Isidro, Khalil Ramos, and Isabelle Daza.

Our freedom is on the line. Our democracy is being altered. HINDI TAYO MATATAHIMIK. #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW https://t.co/HSzPq3dsSH pic.twitter.com/PvAOUmAloz — Khalil Ramos (@TheKhalilRamos) June 3, 2020

