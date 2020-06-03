MANILA, Philippines – The country's "Star for all Seasons" and Batangas 6th district representative Vilma Santos-Recto was criticized online on Wednesday, June 3 for voting in favor of the anti-terrorism bill, which has been called "draconian" and a threat to dissent in the Philippines.

The actress-turned-legislator's vote was later "explained" in a text message, which her son, host Luis Manzano, shared on Twitter.

"I am not the principal author of House Bill 6875. I’m in favor of it WITH RESERVATIONS," Vilma said.

"I have concern about the country’s national security policy. I just hope that the law enforcement agencies will implement it in accordance with the Constitution, full respect to human rights, and without any abuse whatsoever."

The House of Representatives passed on 3rd reading House Bill (HB) No. 6875, colloquially known as the anti-terror or anti-terrorism bill. The House bill was adapted from the Senate's version of the measure, which was approved in February. (READ: 'Draconian' anti-terror bill, feared to be used vs gov't critics, hurdles Congress)

To everyone asking, here’s what my mom said about the anti-terror billpic.twitter.com/o1v7uioIUU — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) June 3, 2020

Actress Janine Gutierrez, one of many celebrities against the bill, questioned Vilma's vote and explanation.

"Kung 'yes with reservations' ang nararamdaman mo, hindi ba dapat mag 'no' ka nalang hanggang masolusyonan o matanggal ang mga bagay na ikinababahala mo?" said Janine, the granddaughter of Vilma's contemporary and one-time rival Nora Aunor. Janine comes from the Gutierrez clan, who counts Christopher de Leon, Eddie Gutierrez, and Pilita Corrales as its members.

(If it was a 'yes with reservations,' wouldn't it have been better to just say 'no' until the things that concern you are solved or removed?)

Kung "yes with reservations" ang nararamdaman mo, hindi ba dapat mag "no" ka nalang hanggang masolusyonan o matanggal ang mga bagay na ikinababahala mo? — JANINE (@janinegutierrez) June 3, 2020

Twitter users also called out the actress for being in favor of the bill, since it seems to go against the spirit of movies she's most famous for. Vilma is the star of Sister Stella L and Dekada '70, movies that center on human rights abuses in the Philippines.

SEEING REP. VILMA SANTOS-RECTO AND REMEMBERING THIS#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW



pic.twitter.com/yFZPjAQcOH — ANTON VILLEGAS III (@markantonv) June 3, 2020

Vilma santos? Ano na? Hindi ka natuto sa ginampanang role mo? pic.twitter.com/4bM0YbwcK5 — noah. #JUNKTERRORBILL (@N0AHSARK_) June 3, 2020

Vilma Santos starred two movies where the her character was not treated well by the justice system and favored those in power and yet she "hopes" for the best coz she's not the principal author and it will not affect her much. https://t.co/GR1RCOZQnO — JÖËDY_0207 (@SOLO4JINHWAN) June 3, 2020

vilma santos definitely didn't learn from her characters #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW https://t.co/ZZ5xMpvHQV — Dane (@abcdane__) June 3, 2020

vilma santos hopes for the implementation of the anti-terror bill in accordance with the constitution with full respect to human rights?????



with all due respect, please get your head out of your ass. — #JunkTerrorBillNow (@dropsofjun) June 3, 2020

An artist once said,



"Kung hindi ngayon, kelan pa?"



Maybe she forgot that line, or maybe her needs has changed, or her loyalty has shifted. Whatever it is, may she be reminded or that line. We all need that. The Philippines need that. #VilmaSantos#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW — Brosh Ambrosio (@brosh_amper) June 3, 2020

Favoring the bill with reservations is the same as being on the neutral side pa rin, miss Vilma Santos.



That means u chose the side of the oppressor.#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW #JunkTerrorBill https://t.co/TmYcqXqzRV — Ms #JunkTerrorBillNow (@MissLowvv) June 3, 2020

The anti-terrorism bill has been certified urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte, which means it no longer needs to go through bicameral conference hearings. If nothing else is changed in the bill, it can be sent to Malacañang for Duterte's signature.



Human rights advocates, lawyers, and certain members of the House have slammed the bill, saying it is open to abuse.

Celebrities stormed social media with calls to junk the bill the same day it passed the House. – Rappler.com