MANILA, Philippines – Actress and singer Lea Michele took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 3 to apologize to her Glee co-stars after they aired out or hinted at their racist experiences with her in the past. (READ: 'Glee' co-star says Lea Michele made TV gig 'living hell' with 'microaggressions')

On Tuesday, June 2, Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware retweeted to Michele's #BlackLivesMatter tweet to ask if Michele remembered telling everyone on the Glee set that "if she had the opportunity, she would "shit in [Ware's] wig."

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Michele wrote in a post.

Michele explained that her original tweet was meant to be a "show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of colors during this really difficult time." However, the critical responses she received made her focus "specifically on how her own behavior towards fellow cast members" was perceived by them.

"While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele added.

She then acknowledged her "privileged position and perspective," which may be the reasons why she was perceived as "insensitive" or "inappropriate at times."

"Whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she wrote.

Michele said that she has used the past several months to reflect on her "own shortcomings" to be able to "grow and change."

With only a couple months away from becoming a mother, Michele said that she needs to keep working to "better herself" and "to take responsibility for her actions," so she can be a role model for her child and pass along any lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from her.

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," she said.

Ware, who played Jane Hayward on the show, was backed by Glee co-stars Alex Newell, Amber Riley, and Dabier Snell. – Rappler.com