MANILA, Philippines – Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart came out as a bisexual woman in an Instagram story on Wednesday, June 3.

In her post, she shared a poster for a LGBTQ+ rally in support of the #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood, California.

"We stand with you," the poster read, which combined the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag with the Black Lives Matter logo.

"Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join,” the 23-year-old Hustlers star told her followers.

The rest of her stories show clips from the protests — people kneeling on one knee on the sidewalk, fists in the air, and protesters demonstrating face-down on the ground.

Lili Reinhart dated fellow Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse since April 2018, whom she allegedly split with in July 2019. The pair seemed to shut down the split rumors since, but US media reported that the two split again in late May 2020. – Rappler.com