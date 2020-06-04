MANILA, Philippines – RuPaul's Drag Race queens threw ultimate shade at the anti-terror bill as they took to Twitter to campaign against it.

House Bill (HB) No. 6875, known colloquially as the anti-terror bill or anti-terrorism bill, was approved by the House of Representatives on 3rd and final reading on Wednesday, June 3.

The bill, meant to prevent terrorist acts, has raised concerns among human rights advocates and lawyers, who fear that the bill could be easily abused by the state and "weaponized" against dissenters.

On Twitter on June 4, Aquaria shared the Junk Terror Bill carrd page containing links to information on the anti-terror bill, as well as links to petitions, donation drives, and email protest details. In the tweet, she used the hashtags #JunkTerrorBill and #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW.

Aquaria is an American drag queen, known for winning the 10th season of Drag Race. She previously visited Manila in September 2019 as a brand ambassador for SM.

Aquaria's post was retweeted by several other queens, including Manila Luzon, who, as her stage name suggests, draws inspiration from her Filipino heritage in many of her performances.

In her retweet, Manila, who appeared in several seasons of Drag Race, said "Protect freedom in the Philippines."

Ongina, another Filipino-American Drag Race alum, also retweeted Aquaria, saying "Thank you [Aquaria] for supporting the Filipino people."

In an earlier tweet, she said, "I am only now learning about the #JunkTerrorBill and I stand with my kababayans that #ActivismIsNotTerrorism. Thank you kaibigans for educating me."

Vietnamese-Filipino queen Rock M Sakura, who appeared in Drag Race season 12, also spoke of the anti-terror bill, sharing fast facts about the bill while saying "all my Filipino fans, please read and be aware about what is happening rn!"

She also shared a link to the Junk Terror Bill carrd page.

Vivienne Pinay, another Drag Race queen, also retweeted information about the anti-terror bill, urging Filipinos to "let your voices be heard through sharing and protest."

"The #JunkTerrorBill is anti human rights. Your freedom of expression, right to assemble, and safety are invaluable. Contact your congressmen and women to vote no," she said.

Many celebrities have since spoken up against the anti-terror bill – including the country's biggest stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, and Liza Soberano, as well as two former Miss Universe titleholders, Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach. – Rappler.com