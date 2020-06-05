MANILA, Philippines – Make It With You, the supposed TV comeback of Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, will not be coming back on air even as other ABS-CBN shows make their return via cable and satellite TV.

Liza’s manager Ogie Diaz made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, June 5, saying, “Sa mga nagtatanong kumbakit hindi nakasama ang ‘Make It With You’ sa magbabalik sa telebisyon ngayong June… Ikinalulungkot ko pong ibalita sa inyo bilang manager ng isa sa bida (si Liza Soberano) na hindi na po ito mapapanood pa."

(To those who are asking why Make It With You isn’t returning to television this June…it saddens me to tell you as Liza’s manager that you will no longer be able to watch it.)

Ogie said in the same post that the entire cast are aware of the news, and that the LizQuen tandem will be starring in a new show in the future.