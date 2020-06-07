MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey had their first online interview with Tatler Philippines to talk about their June cover story, and the importance of communication in their relationship.

During an interview with Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego on Friday, June 5, the two were asked how they make their long distance relationship work.

"I think constant communication is so important. We talk to each other everyday. Walang mintis. Everyday we talk to each other. Sometimes we talk twice a day and we’ll talk for hours if he didn’t have to go to a meeting or go to work, which he still does up to now, everyday. That’s just how we bond. We talk about everything," said Pia, who is currently based in Manila.

"I think that’s so important especially for couples that are [in] long distance relationship now. And talk to each other everyday, check up on each other and talk about the real things too. Don’t just pretend that oh no, I'm okay baby, nothing is wrong. I'm fine. I mean we're in the middle of a pandemic and so many things are going on in the world right now, so it’s really important to be honest and to check on each other.”

Both have been apart from each other since February, but they may sure to set aside time to talk. They also have weekend dates online.

"Yes, we do speak everyday, but we also make sure weekends are special date nights and we take the effort to cook and have a meal together, and sit down and talk to each other about the good things and the bad things," Jeremy said, who is currently in the US.

Pia also shared that she still continues to learn things from Jeremy, especially when it comes to fitness and health.

"For couples out there in a long distance relationship, like maybe you can teach each other something. You don’t have to be physically with each other to learn from each other. Jeremy and I talk to each other everyday and I learn so much from him. He teaches me so many things that I don’t know much about. So I think that’s most important even if you are not physically together, you are still communicating and learning," she said.

Motivating each other

In the same interview, the two were asked how they motivate each other. Pia said the Beautiful Destinations CEO pushes her to be her best. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey: A timeline)

"What I love about Jeremy is that he’s always pushing me and encouraging me to do better. And every time I come to him with an idea or good news, he’s always as excited as me or sometimes even more excited," she said.

"When you have a partner who is excited and happy for you and pushes you to keep going, that really gives me the fuel to continue with what I do. I love that he keeps pushing me to do my best."

Describing themselves as "alpha types," Pia said she and Jeremy do not compete with each other.

"You should learn how to balance. Even though I wanna go at 100% and he wants to go at 100% too, we're going at the same direction...We know what we want from each other and we're not competitive and we're not trying to kind of one up each other. And I think that's very important especially when both of you are go getters or the strong alpha types."

Jeremy, for his part said it was all about the foundation of love, respect, and communication.

"When Pia tells me her dreams and her ambitions, just knowing what she wants to do, I'll be behind her and I'll be supporting her. I think Nigel said it the best and articulated it in the shoot the best. We're coming at a same level and there's this mutual respect, and the idea is that there are days when Pia is pulling forward and I am really inspired and motivated but what she is doing, so I get behind her and I get that momentum," he said, referring to photographer Nigel Barker who shot them for the cover and joined the online interview.

"And there are days that I am doing and she does the same. So it's really just being able to share those moments with each other and respect her and be happy for each other," he said. – Rappler.com