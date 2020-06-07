MANILA, Philippines – The popular Thai Boys Love show 2gether: The Series will soon be streaming on Philippine media giant ABS-CBN's cable and online platforms.

In a tweet on Sunday, June 7, Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN's entertainment division, said the show will be available to view on the Kapamilya Channel and iWant. The Kapamilya Channel is available over select cable services, while iWant is ABS-CBN's streaming platform.

Bright and Win are coming soon on Kapamilya Channel & iWant! #2getherTheSeriesPH pic.twitter.com/kYZGWuTI4w — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) June 7, 2020

2gether: The Series is a Thai series that exploded in popularity in the Philippines in the first half of 2020. Full episodes in Thai were uploaded on YouTube, which proved to be a much-needed respite for fans – especially queer viewers – as many parts of the Philippines were placed under lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Directed by Weerachit Thongjila, the show tells the story of Tine (Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, or Win), a college student who asks one of their university's most popular boys Sarawat (Vachirawit Chiva-ree, or Bright) to fake-date him so he can shake off a relentless admirer. Of course, their relationship eventually develops into something beyond pretend.

The series aired its last episode in May, but they later announced that Tine and Sarawat will be returning for 5 special episodes.

ABS-CBN has been off-air since May 5, after the government issued a cease and dessist order because the network's congressional franchise had expired. In the Philippines, broadcast networks must secure a permit from the government to air on free airwaves.

ABS-CBN's franchise had expired because for years, the House of Representatives failed to act on bills that would have renewed its license. The bills remain pending in Congress. – Rappler.com