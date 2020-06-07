MANILA, Philippines – Blogger Kryz Uy and husband, former Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young, announced they welcomed a son, Scott Knoa, born on June 2.

Kryz shared the news on her Instagram account, posting a photo of their baby on Sunday, June 7. "Our little burrito, Scott Knoa."

"Huge thank you to the labor and delivery staff of CHH Mandaue and our amazing OB @tpm for taking such good care of me and our little family. Best experience ever," Kryz wrote.

Slater shared the news on his Instagram page, showing him and Kryz doing the "wipe down" video.

"Uh-oh," Slater captioned the video, which the young couple carrying their pet dog and later, their son.

The couple, who married in February 2019 announced they were expecting their first child together last December. – Rappler.com