MANILA, Philippines – Actress Pinky Amador apologized for berating and cursing at condo-tel staff after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

On Saturday, June 5, a 6-minute video showing Pinky shouting at staff members inside an office was uploaded online. The actress was cursing at who turned out to be the staff of the condo-tel she was living in.

The actress said she was livid over their alleged slow action on documents she and fellow homeowners were demanding because their building had apparently turned into a quarantine facility for repatriated Filipino workers who were waiting for the results of their coronavirus tests.

In a statement released by the actress through her management ALV Talents Inc on Sunday, June 7, Pinky said that her behavior was inexcusable, but reasoned that her reaction was a result of frustration with the building administration.

"Please understand however that my emotion was the product of countless minutes of worrying for my safety and that of my neighbors, following up with building administration and talking to my very emotional neighbors and friends," she said in a lengthy statement which was posted on social media and sent to reporters.

Pinky said she lives in a condo-tel with units that can be rented out by guests for a fee. She said that on May 4, 59 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) checked into the condo-tel without the homeowners' knowledge.

OFWS returning to the Philippines are placed in designated hotels while they are tested for the coronavirus. They stay in the designated facility until the test results arrive. (READ: Distressed OFWs allowed to stay in hotels during Luzon lockdown)

"The residents wouldn't have known of their arrival, if not for the witnesses who have seen them enter the premises of our condo-tel," she said.

"The residents were not notified about the designation, not the influx of these returning Filipinos, and that was a cause for alarm not just for me but for all the residents," said the actress.

No notice to residence

Pinky claimed the condo-tel administration did not issue any COVID-19-related advisories to residents. The actress said she once encountered two "strangers" in the building, whom she surmissed did not live in the building because they had suitcases with them.

"After that encounter, I have started to fearing for my safety in my home, which should not be the case," she said. "Since I am not the only resident here, I was not the only one to witness the influx of new guests."

The actress said that she and other residents of the building have been asking the management to issue a circular about the incident, the billeting of OFWs in the condo-tel, and their subsequent safety protocols.

"We requested to post it inside our elevators to inform everyone, so they can step up their own safety protocols for their families. Our simple request was faced with little concern and no sense of urgency by the administration."

“We simply wanted them to be transparent with us about the goings on in the building, and to inform us about any systems they have in place. I cannot count the number of times I have tried to communicate this. My other neighbors also tried to do so, to no avail. That was utterly frustrating," she said.

Wire tapping violation?

The actress also pointed out possible violations of the law in the release of the video.

“Taking a video without my knowledge in a private property, and deliberately ignoring me (so as to inflame me further) with the intention to leak online, is to me, malicious, vengeful and a violation of the anti-wire tapping act," she said.

Throughout the clip uploaded online, Pinky doesn't acknowledge the device not seems explicitly aware that she was being recorded.

“Since I have started living in this building, I have made friends with my neighbors who have included me in this building’s community. It is a community which includes the administration and something the administration has neglected, repeatedly. What the administration fails to understand is that their actions have an impact not just on their health, but that of the residents’ too. Being responsible means being responsible for everyone, not just yourself, but also others.

“I am not perfect, far from it. Under these stressful times, when pushed to the limit, how far will you go to protect your loved ones? Sa mga nasaktan ko, I am truly sorry, pero ipinaglaban ko lang ang karapatan natin mabuhay ng ligtas sa sakit." (To those who I hurt, I am truly sorry, but I was fighting for my right to live safely from illnesses.)

Pinky is a veteran theater, TV, and movie actress. She was part of the original cast of Miss Saigon and is a niece of the late Repertory Philippines founder Zeneida Amador.

Read her statement in full here:

