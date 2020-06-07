MANILA, Philippines – Noon time show Eat Bulaga will resume airing its episodes live from their studio starting June 8, 3 months studio operations were suspended due to the coronavirus.

In a teaser posted on the show's social media accounts Sunday, June 7, the show said: "Dabarkads, nakahanda na kaming maghatid ng isang libo’t isang tuwa mula sa studio papunta sa inyong TV SA BAHAY! (Dabarkads, we're ready to bring fun and laughter from the studio to your televisions at home.)

"STAY AT HOME at i-on ang TV bukas ng alas dose ng tanghali at sama sama tayong mag EAT Bulaga!" (Stay at home and turn on the TV tomorrow at 12 nn and let's watch Eat Bulaga.)

Eat Bulaga will also stream on Facebook and YouTube.

Dabarkads, nakahanda na kaming maghatid ng isang libo’t isang tuwa mula sa studio papunta sa inyong TV SA BAHAY !



STAY AT HOME at i-on ang TV bukas ng alas dose ng tanghali at sama sama tayong mag EAT Bulaga! pic.twitter.com/WzbTV6Yewk — Eat Bulaga! (@EatBulaga) June 7, 2020

Entertainment website Pep reported that all hosts of the show are set to report to the studio. However, a studio audience is not yet allowed.

The noon time show was one of the first to announce that it would suspend the admission of live audience as cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines steadily rose in March. (READ: Here's what an 'Eat Bulaga' episode without a studio audience looks like)

TV giants ABS-CBN and GMA 7, as well as movie productions suspended shoots after the entire Luzon was placed under lockdown beginning March 17. Quarantine restrictions have since eased. – Rappler.com